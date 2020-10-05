Betty Jean Wyatt, age 84, passed away Oct. 2, 2020, at her home in Mountain Grove, Mo. She was born Sept. 28, 1936, to Oscar Taylor and Lois Hopper in Double Springs, Ala.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Taylor, and Lois and Lester Portrey; her husband, Homer Wyatt; her siblings, Jimmy Taylor, Dr. Don Taylor and Linda Garrett.
She met Homer Wyatt in Des Arc, Ark., and they were married May 30, 1954. They lived for a short time in Indiana and then moved to Michigan where their four children were born (Tommy, Debbie, Dick and Terri). Soon after the birth of their children, they moved to California and lived there until 1972. To make ends meet, Betty worked full time in a shoe factory while also taking care of her children and Homer. In pursuit of a better life, they moved to Houston, Mo., to purchase the theaters in Houston and Willow Springs, Mo. In 1983 they sold the theaters and moved to Mountain Grove, Mo., to pursue one of their passions, to build and operate a bowling alley. After working tirelessly for over 20 years they sold it in 2003 and retired.
Betty is survived by two sons, Tommy Wyatt of Mountain Grove, Mo., and Dick Wyatt and wife, Lori, of Midlothian, Texas; two daughters, Debbie Causey and husband, Steve, of Mountain Grove, Mo., and Terri Hyde and husband, Ron of Marshfield, MO; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Beverly Jones of Fordland, Mo.
Betty enjoyed her motorcycle rides with her husband, sewing, crocheting, reading books, writing poems, working in her flower garden, but mostly spending time with her children and grandkids. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home with graveside services at 11 a.m. at Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Pallbearers are Ryan Huff, Randal Hyde, Buddy Hyde, Joseph Wyatt, Kevin Cole and Austin McGillen.
