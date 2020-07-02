Betty Jane Higgins, 77, of Licking, Mo.,  passed away June 30, 2020.  She was born Dec. 20, 1942, in Centerville, Iowa. 

Mrs. Higgins enjoyed playing games and putting together puzzles, crocheting, sewing and camping.  In her younger years, she was a Girl Scout leader. 

She is survived by her husband, Neil D. Higgins; daughter, Donna; sons, Richard and Michael; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Carrigan officiating.  Interment followed at Boone Creek Cemetery. 

Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.  Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net

