Bessie Marieda Casper, age 77, was born Aug. 16, 1942, in Hawk Point, Mo., to Charles and Irene (McGinthy) Waddle. She passed away March 14, 2020, at home surrounded by family and loved ones.
Bessie is preceded in death by the love of her life, Paul J. Casper, and her parents.
She is survived by her six children: Michael of St. Robert, Mo., James of Elk Horn, Iowa, Philip of Oklahoma City, Okla., Patricia (Michael) of Marshfield, Mo., Timothy (Marybeth) of Plato, Mo., and Gregory of Stafford, Va.; two brothers, Charles Waddle (Gwen) of McGregor, Texas, and Daniel Waddle (Cathy) of St. Robert, Mo.; 24 grandchildren; over 20 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Bessie was a member of the Roby Baptist Church. She received Christ as her Savior as a young girl and remained faithful throughout the years.
Bessie enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and loved her animals. She enjoyed watching and learning from the animals she raised over the years ranging from, buffalo, ostrich, cougar, miniature goats to miniature donkeys.
Together Bessie and Paul owned and operated Casper’s Leather for over 40 years. They traveled all over the United States with their business. Bessie often joked how she believed in child labor. She had so many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; therefore, everyone was involved in measuring and sewing chaps, patches or helping customers. The biker community became a second family to Bessie.
Bessie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She always felt God had given her each day to enjoy and live for him. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Memorials are suggested to Texas County Hospice of Care. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.
Funeral services were 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Wes Mayfield officiating. Burial was in Palace Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
