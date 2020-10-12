Barbara Sue Stevenson, 78, the daughter of Perry Oscar and Dora Margaret Lay, was born Sept. 15, 1942, at Yukon, Mo., and passed away Oct. 10, 2020, at Licking.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Stevenson; parents; three sisters, Phyllis Decker, Louise Aldridge and Priscilla Jones; three brothers, Franklin, Paul  and Doyle Lay.

She is survived by one son, Michael Stevenson of Licking and a daughter, Karen McNew, both of Licking; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Permelia Kay Neal; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Mrs. Stevenson attended Gospel Chapel Church of Christ and was baptized in 1971.

A graveside service for Mrs. Stevenson is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at Williams Cemetery with Rick Mosher officiating.  Interment follows at Williams Cemetery. 

A visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home, Licking.  Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.  Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments