Aybrahm Jackson Shriver of Elk Creek, Mo., was born July 7, 2011, at West Plains at Ozarks Medical Center and left this earth on Monday, March 22, 2021, to be with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.
He is survived by Thomas Harold Shriver (Daddy), Danielle Shriver (Momma); five siblings, Breona Leigh Shriver, Cheston Keller Shriver, Dean Isaac Shriver, Elayna McCrae Shriver and Farrah Noelle Shriver. Grandparents: Linda Shriver (Gamma), Paul and Dawn Baker (Pawpaw and Mimi), Gene and Diana Clough (Poppy and Grandma) and Trudi Medlock (GG). Uncles and aunts: Carl and Cheta Shelton, Keith and Christin Keller, Steve Shriver, Anthony and Kristin Clough, Billie Wilson, Cassie Trail and Tim and Kristy Starbuck. More family and friends too numerous to list. He was loved by many!
Aybrahm was proceeded in death by Lester Shriver (Big Pawpaw), Jack Medlock (Big Poppy) and his great uncle David Medlock.
Aybrahm was a very happy, joyous type of boy. He enjoyed reading, hunting, frog gigging, collecting rocks, exploring, going on adventures, camping, swimming and running. He ran his first 5k last year and had plans to run more in his new running shoes. He loved to listen to Poppy play music and play football with Pawpaw. A Daddy’s boy through and through! Loved life and so content with everything. Always had a smile that would light up a room with bright blue eyes. Liked being able to play with his friends: Daniel, Bryson, Bub, Henry, Jayce, Caden, Kiley, Sarah, Braxton and Preston. Aybrahm planned to one day join the military and talked about it a lot. This hardworking, sweet, caring young man is going to be missed by many.
We all treasure the thought knowing that he is safely in the arms of Jesus!
Funeral services are 1 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Summersville High School Gymnasium with Pastor Melvin Williams officiating. Interment is in the Nagle Cemetery. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net
