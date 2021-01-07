Angela “Angie” Michele (Atterberry) Fletcher was born in Waynesville, Missouri, on March 10, 1967. She passed from this life on to the next on Jan. 3, 2021, in her home in Manes, Mo. Angie spent her last hours surrounded by the love of her family. On Aug. 6, 1993, Angie and Lyle Eugene Fletcher (who survives of the home) were wed at Evening Shade, Mo. Angie is survived by her three children, Karen Michele Grace, Landon Kyle Fletcher and Nichole Lynn Fletcher all of Columbia, Mo., and her granddaughter, Braylee Nicole Fletcher.
Angie is also survived by her parents, Albert and Eulene Atterberry of Richland, Mo.; her sister, Marsha LaRaine Saddler and husband, Bill; her niece, Alisha Paige “Ali” McCormack and her husband, Trevor, and their daughter, Lilli Mae McCormack; and a nephew, Marshall William Saddler, all of Nixa, Mo. Angie is also survived by Lyle’s parents, Ralph and Wanda Fletcher of Manes, Mo., and a sister-in-law, Debra Fletcher Adams and husband, Jimmy, of Richland, Mo., and a host of relatives and friends.
Angie is preceded in death by her grandparents, Floyd and Pearl Atterberry and Amos and Tressie Britzman. Angie loved to talk about her grandparents and was proud to display much of her Grandma Tressie’s art work in her home.
Angie was passionate about education and spent her career teaching others. While this varied from teaching children to working with elderly populations to better their physical health, she was always looking for ways to help people learn. Angie was very proud of her work ethic and would frequently say she inherited it from her parents. Angie’s professional career started by teaching 13 years at Plato Elementary School, proceeded to 16 years with the University of Missouri, MU Extension, and she had worked two years with the Missouri Department of Corrections, South Central Correctional Center, Education Department, before her health failed. Angie’s elder daughter’s love of school and education can be attributed to “helping” her mom complete her bachelor’s (Southwest Missouri State University, now MSU) and master’s (Drury University) degrees in education. If Angie was passionate about education, she was obsessed with sports. She played basketball all through high school and loved to spend weekends watching basketball or football games with her family. One of Angie’s greatest joys in life was being a “sports mom.” Her son and younger daughter were avid athletes, and Angie never missed a chance to cheer for them.
Angie and her husband, Lyle, spent much of their time together enjoying nature and antiquing. They loved to be camping, fishing or just sitting on their porch together enjoying morning coffee. Angie loved living in what she would jokingly call “the middle of nowhere” and loved spotting deer and turkeys from her living room. It must also be mentioned that after years of insisting that she would never have an inside dog her youngest child was able to exploit a moment of weakness and convinced her to adopt Chica in 2007, who became almost exclusively “Mom’s dog.”
With all the titles Angie enjoyed and was proud of in life, it was perhaps the title of “Grammie” that she enjoyed the most. Angie loved spending time with her granddaughter, Braylee. They especially loved baking cookies and treats together. There was nothing better than a weekend of cookies, cartoons and snuggles at Grammie’s house.
In June of 2020, Angie was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor and while family and friends are all grieving that she was taken so quickly, they are finding solace that she is at peace with Jesus and reunited with those that have gone before.
A private family service will be held at a later date at White Rock Cemetery in Texas County, near the homestead of her grandparents. Cremation was under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove. The family has requested that any donations be sent to either St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105 or White Rock Cemetery, 999 Indian Creek Trail, Houston, Mo., 65483.
Lord
When I’m sad,
pick me up
When I feel lost,
show me the way
Please keep my spirits high in
The months to come. Protect
The people I care about, keep
Them safe and free from harm.
Amen
Author, unknown
Online condolences: www.craighurttfuneralhome.com
PAID
