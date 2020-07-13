Alvin Dean Richardson, age 82, son of Albert and Ruby Mae Richardson was born July 7, 1938, in Success, Mo. He passed away July 11, 2020, in Mountain Grove.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Becky Scroggins, and a brother.

He is survived by one son, Alvin Dean Richardson Jr.; two daughters, Elizabeth Mae Richardson and Wanda Rose Richardson; three sisters and one brother.

He was raised in the Success area and worked many years in a lumber yard.

Alvin enjoyed fishing and spending time just being outdoors.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family will be hosting a private memorial service at a late date.

