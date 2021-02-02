Alice Joan Gourley, of Rolla, Mo., was born to Nelson David and Hazel Erma Yeates Igou (Gale) on March 25, 1940, in Summersville, Mo., and passed from this life into the waiting arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Jan. 31, 2021, at Rolla Health and Rehabilitation, in Rolla, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Joan married the love of her life, Eldon Lee Gourley, who survives, of Rolla, on Dec. 20, 1958, at Summersville First Baptist Church. To this union, three daughters were born: Caryl Cates (Terris), Lee Ann Mentink (Jack) and Tracy Phillips, all of Rolla. Joan and Eldon were blessed with nine grandchildren: Stephanie, Nathan, Christopher, Emily and Kelly Cates, Philip and Joy Mentink, Grant Phillips and Grace Neiterbach (Brad).
Joan is further survived by her only sibling, Loretta Jane Igou Brown, of Fordland, Mo., brother-in-law, David Gourley (Darlene) of Houston, Mo., sister-in-law, Georgia Hale (Loren) of Petaluma, Calif., sister-in-law, Kathy Gourley of Oakland, Calif., and host of nieces, nephews, friends and church family.
Preceding Joan in death were her father and mother, Nelson and Hazel Igou (Gale), grandson, Philip Mentink, brother-in-law, Don Brown, and 10 aunts and uncles.
Joan’s life aspiration, and the driving force of her life, was to love and serve God with all of her heart and resources, and to train up and mentor powerful men and women of God who would do the same in their generations. She was passionate about words, writing, organizing, training and equipping, and used these skills effectively for the Kingdom of God. Joan co-founded Word of Faith Tabernacle/NorthGate Church, Word of Faith Christian Academy, K-12, and Word of Faith Bible College with her husband, Eldon. Her ministry included establishing nursery and Sunday school departments, worship ministries and a host of training programs for all ages.
Joan had a life-long passion for music. She played piano and tambourine, and sang with the voice of an angel. She loved to worship the Lord and whole-heartedly supported the role of dance and other arts in expression of worship.
Joan graduated from the University of Missouri-Rolla, in 1986, majoring in English with a minor in psychology. She enjoyed cooking, tending plants, creating new recipes, playing scrabble and taking drives to enjoy the scenery and wildlife. She was always ready with a witty comeback, mischievous smile and well-put word.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Thomas-Fairview Cemetery in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service Friday beginning at noon at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Null and Son Facebook page beginning at 1 p.m. Friday.
Memorial contributions in Joan’s memory are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
