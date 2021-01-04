Albert “Moe” L. Green, age 72, son of Andrew Albert and Venita Ilene Geren Green, was born Nov. 4, 1948, in Kansas City, Mo., and passed away Jan. 2, 2021, in Houston, Mo.
He grew up in the Ozark hills and came from a large, blended family. In the ’60s he joined the U.S. Army and was a heavy equipment operator while serving in the military.
He married Cledith Stark Hobbs on Sept. 18, 1997, and instantly acquired two children, Beverly and Michael.He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings.
He is survived by his wife of the home, two stepchildren, Beverly Parks and Michael Hobbs; several siblings; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends made through the years.
Mr. Green worked for several years at repairing sewing machines.
He loved to fish, crochet and cook.
No services are planned at this time for Mr. Green. The body was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
