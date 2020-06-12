George Allen Lincoln, 81, of Cabool, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born on April 19, 1939, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the son of George and Eleanor Lincoln.
Mr. Lincoln grew up and attended school in Long Beach, Calif.; after graduation he worked at Western Electric Phone Co. until he entered the Long Beach Police Academy which led to a career as a undercover narcotics officer.
In his spare time, he took up and perfected the art of landscaping. In 1980, he moved to Texas County, Mo., and bought a farm in Cabool and became a farmer. In 1993, he met the love of his life, Bonnie Sue Davis, and on June 10, 2000, they were united in holy matrimony in Eureka Springs, Ark.
Mr. Lincoln is survived by his wife, Bonnie Davis Lincoln; his children, Ranae Moga, Robin Bottini, Timothy Davis, Tamela Carman, Tara Davis, Travis Davis; Dean McCall and Wayne Kitchens, who he thought of as his sons; grandchildren from California, great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren.
Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the funeral chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool.
Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.
