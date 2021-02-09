Adaline Katherina Plyushchev, the daughter of Nickolas and Laney Fuwell Plyushchev was born Feb. 3, 2021, in St. Louis, Mo., and passed away that day.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Olga Khopiyanen; great-great-grandparents, Leamond and Shirley Fuwell and Harold and Ruth Clark.

She is survived by her parents, Nickolas and Laney Plyushchev; grandparents, Nikolay and Anzhela Plyushchev, and Jason and Hope Fuwell; great-grandparents, Clay and Valerie Hartman, Melinda and Gary Fuwell, Roger Moore, Peter and Natalay Plyushchev, and Vladimir and Lilya Rulevskiy; and several aunts and uncles.

Memorials may be made to the Adaline Plyushchev Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.

Services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Life Church with Jim Millspaugh officiating. Burial is in Ellis Prairie Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

