Patricia Erbschloe of Raymondville announces the engagement of her daughter, Stormy Erbschloe, to Michael Snider of Canon City, Colo., son of Dean Snider of Moffat, Colo., and Kathy Ridgeway of Elkland. She is the daughter of the late Ralph Erbschloe

Erbschloe is employed at St. Thomas More Hospital at Canon City, Colo., and Snider is retired from the U.S. Army and owns MDS Construction at Canon City, Colo.

A wedding and a reception will be held in August 2021 at Hutchison Ranch in Salida, Colo.

