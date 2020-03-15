Michael Ray Moise, 64, was born Feb. 18, 1956, in Houston, Mo., to George and Glendolla Crawford Moise. He passed away March 13, 2020, at Mercy, Springfield, Mo.

Mr. Moise grew up in Houston, Mo., and graduated with the class of 1974. He married Janice Earp on July 28, 1973, in Success. They had one son, Jason.

He entered the U.S. Army on March 29, 1974, and served during Vietnam. He was honorably discharged Sept. 15, 1978.

He worked in the oil fields in Oklahoma from 1980 until 1982. He then started his career at Fort Wood working for Civil Service for more than 32 years before retiring.

Mr. Moise is preceded in death by his parents, George Moise and Glendolla Bennett; and a sister, Eliane Colborn. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jan of the home in Hartville; a son, Jason Moise; two grandchildren; two sisters, Carollene Coats and Marlene Branson; and numerous other family members and friends.

He loved farming, his miniature horses, gardening, watching westerns and eating.

Memorials are suggested to Rescue One, 1944 E. Grand,  Springfield, Mo. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Services are 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston, with full military honors. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.

    

