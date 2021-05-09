Memorial services for Charles “Chalky” Wells, 74, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Houston United Methodist Church.

Mr. Wells passed away Nov. 23, 2020, in Houston.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy of St. Louis, Mo., (formerly the St. Louis College of Pharmacy), 1 Pharmacy Place, St. Louis, Mo., 63110.

 

