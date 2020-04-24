Mark Todd Barton, 42, son of Ronald David Barton and June Adeline Ramsey Barton, was born June 16, 1977, in Houston, Mo. He passed away April 19, 2020, at his home in Raymondville.
Mr. Barton graduated from Licking High School in 1995. He married Melitta Lynn Powell Stoops on Oct. 1, 1999. They had one daughter, Markeyetta Dawson Genevieve. They divorced on Jan. 15, 2004. He married Shay Barton on Sept. 4, 2005. He had four other children, Gabrielle Acacia Jade, who passed away on March 20, 2008, Madeline Christina Hope, Mackayla Harley and Maggie Rain.
Mr. Barton joined the Army in 1999. He held several jobs during his short life, never quite finding his niche in this world. He loved baseball, especially the St. Louis Cardinals, and anything Harley Davidson.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charley and Zella McCoy Ramsey, and Elmer and Sylvia Morgan Barton; his mother, June; daughter, Gabrielle; and stepbrother, James Gobble.
He is survived by his father, Ronald and his wife Tbon of Bucyrus; wife, Shay of Licking; daughters, Markeyetta of Springfield, Mo., Madeline of Missouri, Mackayla and Maggie; sister, Mara Barton Strycharz; stepsister, Tisha Gobble Canzoneri, Old Greenwich, Conn.; and other family members.
No services are planned. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. To express online condolences, go to www.evansfh.com.
