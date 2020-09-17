Harley Glenn Bowman, age 80, son of Harley E. and Naomi Long Bowman, was born Jan. 10, 1939, in Wooster, Ohio. He went to be with the Lord on Jan. 1, 2020, in Houston, Mo..
He married Clarice Stark Richards on May 15, 2004.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Paul, Larry, Kenny and Art; and four sisters, Marcella Smith, Ruth Bowman, June Chewning and Eloise Bowman.
He is survived by his wife Clarice of the home in Houston, Mo.; three daughters, Susan Guido of Copiague, N.Y., Kathy Garnett of Creston, Ohio, and Crystal Oliver of Wooster, Ohio; four brothers, Dean Bowman of Apple Creek, Ohio, Dale Bowman of Wooster, Ohio, Bobby Bowman of Shreve, Ohio; and Dave Bowman of Wooster, Ohio; a sister, Pat Fiscus of Wooster, Ohio; six grandchildren, five great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and numerous other family members and friends made throughout the years.
Mr. Bowman worked many years in flooring, doing wood, tile and carpet. He was very good at his job and was proud of the work he accomplished. You could depend on his work to be the best. He was a hard worker, always to give a helping hand to any job that needed to be done. He loved working with wood, building things. He was instrumental in making a cross and altar for his church. Something he enjoyed and was appreciated by his congregation.
He loved fishing. His family was very special to him. He traveled as often as he could to go and visit family.
Mr. Bowman had rededicated his life to the Lord. He readily shared with family and friends the relationship he had with the Lord.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.
A celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in the Houston First Church of God.
Dr. Richard Wells will officiate. Masks are optional. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
