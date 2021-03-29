Fred Menton Rime, 82, passed away March 26, 2021, at home. He was born on Feb. 3, 1939, to Francis and Belva Krueger Rime.
Mr. Rime grew up in the Garrison, N.D. area and graduated from Garrison High School in 1956.
He married Mary Beth Adams on Oct. 10, 1970, and they had a son.
Mr. Rime was a Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War as a naval aviator for 11 ½ years. After his time in the service, he went to work as an airline pilot with AirNet Express Inc. and had a 40+ year career in aviation and as a pilot. He was a champion race car driver, owner and crew chief. As an owner and crew chief eight track championships were won, as well as state, regional and national championships, and he enjoyed watching NASCAR.
Fred is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Beth Rime, and his son, David Rime and his brother, Richard Rime
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Wounded Warriors Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
A graveside memorial with full military honors is 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Waynesville, Mo.
Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.