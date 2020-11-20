Graveside services for Robert Wayne Hubbs, 86, of Houston, are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston.

He will lie in state from 9 a.m until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Send an online condolence. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice Compassus. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments