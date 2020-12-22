Graveside services for Wayne Carl Dixon, 90, of Houston, are 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at Big Creek Cemetery at Yukon.

No visitation is planned

Send an online condolence at evansfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Big Creek Cemetery.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments