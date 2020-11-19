Services for Edwin Wayne Cook, 76, of Plato, are 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Plato Baptist Church. 

Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Stark Cemetery.

