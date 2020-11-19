Services for Edwin Wayne Cook, 76, of Plato, are 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Plato Baptist Church.
Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Stark Cemetery.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 056, 057, 058, 069, 070, 071, 080, 081, 082, 090, 091, 092, 095, 096, 097, 102, 103, 104, AND 105... * AFFECTED AREA...IN MISSOURI...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 056, 057, 058, 069, 070, 071, 080, 081, 082, 090, 091, 092, 095, 096, 097, 102, 103, 104, AND 105. * WIND...SOUTHERLY WINDS WILL INCREASE TO 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTSOF 30 TO 45 MPH. * HUMIDITY...25 TO 35 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, ESPECIALLY ON WEST TO EAST ORIENTED HIGHWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&
