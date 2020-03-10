Services for Vivian Lucille Davenport, 85, of Houston, are 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Oak Hill Cemetery, Houston.

