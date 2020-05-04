Graveside services for Violet J. Grady, 84, of Licking, are 2 p.m. Friday, May 8, at Craddock Cemetery, Licking. 

She will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, May 8, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Craddock Cemetery.

