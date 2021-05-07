Services for Vincent DePaul Zahnle, 69, of Plato, are 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday, May 12. 

Send an online condolence. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments