Services for Travis Lee Swearengin, 32, of Columbia, are 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Hiett Gymnasium, 423 W. Pine St., Houston.

Visitation is 9 a.m. until service time Saturday.

Send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Houston Diamond Club, c/o Brent Hall, 16786 Brushy Creek Road, Houston, Mo., 65483 or Douglass Athletics, c/o Travis Swearengin, P.O. Box 7296, Columbia, Mo., 65205.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments