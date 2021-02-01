Services for Travis Lee Swearengin, 32, of Columbia, are 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Hiett Gymnasium, 423 W. Pine St., Houston.
Visitation is 9 a.m. until service time Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Houston Diamond Club, c/o Brent Hall, 16786 Brushy Creek Road, Houston, Mo., 65483 or Douglass Athletics, c/o Travis Swearengin, P.O. Box 7296, Columbia, Mo., 65205.
