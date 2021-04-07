Services for Tom Lyons, 56, of Cabool, are 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Cabool Assembly of God Church.
Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Thomas Lyons Memorial Fund.
