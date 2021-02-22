Services for Theodore "Ted" Eugene Browne Sr., 74, of Cabool, are 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 E. Main, Willow Springs.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time.

Send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Ted Browne Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home or Peoples Community Bank. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments