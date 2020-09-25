Services for Susan Biram, 68, of Plato, are 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Roby Christian Church.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Roby Christian Church. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a scholarship fund at Plato Schools. 

