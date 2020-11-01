Services for Sue Marie Silveus, 71, of Houston, are noon Thursday, Nov. 5, at First Christian Church, Houston.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time Thursday.

Send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of Care

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments