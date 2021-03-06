Services for Oscar Lester "Sonny" Smith Jr., 80, of Bucyrus, are 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Visitation is 5 p.m. until service time. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to American Cancer Society or American Kidney Foundation. 

