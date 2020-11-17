Graveside services for Sherron Kay Jenkins, 77, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Central Baptist Cemetery, Houston.

No visitation is planned. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Central Baptist Cemetery.

