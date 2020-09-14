Services for Samuel A. Sawyer, 82, of Raymondville, are 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Mahan Cemetery.

