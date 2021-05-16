Services for Ruth Marie Kimrey, 88, of Plato, are 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Plato Christian Church.

Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Service are entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Send an online condolence. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Stark Cemetery.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments