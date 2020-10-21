Services for Ruby Mae Smith, 91, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Ozark Baptist Church, 17490 Ozark Road, Houston.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Ozark Cemetery. 

