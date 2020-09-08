Services for Rosanna Marie Hernandez Hathaway, 36, of Plato, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Plato Christian Church. 

Visitation was Monday at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove.

Send an online condolence. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments