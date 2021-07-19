Services for Roger Lee Hurst, 62, of Springfield, are noon Friday, July 23, at Pilot Knob Cemetery, Roby.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Roger Hurst Memorial Fund. 

