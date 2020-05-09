Services for Robin Lynn Hayes, 55, of Houston, are 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 11, at Evans Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to American Cancer Society. 

