Graveside services for Robert Gene Coats, 88, of Mount Vernon, Ill., are 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Wolford Cemetery, Houston.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Gideons International. Arrangements are entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

