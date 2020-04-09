Private graveside services for Raymond Oliver Kramm,  85, of Lakeview, Ark., are 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, at Pine Lawn Cemetery.

He will lie in state from 9 a.m until 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Send an online condolence. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments