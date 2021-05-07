Services for Raymond Gene Jennings, 93, of Houston, are 1 p.m. May 11, 2021, at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 756 S. Airport Road, Houston.

Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time at the church. 

Send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Seventh-day Adventist Church. 

