Graveside services for Phyllis Joann Staley, 81, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston.

A viewing is planned from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to First Christian Church, Houston.

