Services for Phyllis J. Melton, 78, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Faith Fellowship.
Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Rock Springs Cemetery.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday. Fog is expected to be most dense after midnight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and freezing fog. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing temperatures may create slippery conditions mainly on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
Services for Phyllis J. Melton, 78, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Faith Fellowship.
Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Rock Springs Cemetery.
FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.
The Herald has two obituary options: 1) A free obituary that is edited by our staff. 2) A paid obituary that is not edited and includes a photo. All obituaries must come from an official entity such as a funeral home or crematory and can be emailed to news@houstonherald.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.