Services for Phyllis J. Melton, 78, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Faith Fellowship. 

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Rock Springs Cemetery.

