Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday. Fog is expected to be most dense after midnight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and freezing fog. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing temperatures may create slippery conditions mainly on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&