Graveside services for Peggy Ann Sanders, 78, of Houston, are 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Ellis Prairie Cemetery.

No visitation is planned. 

Send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Ellis Prairie Cemetery.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments