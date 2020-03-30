Graveside services for Paulette Faye Sutton, 77, of Kirbyville and formerly of Edgar Springs, are 3 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Hutchason Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking. 

Send an online condolence at www.foxfh.net.

Arrangements are entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments