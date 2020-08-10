Graveside services for Patricia "Pat" Rae Macklem Park, 86, formerly of Houston and a resident of Tega Cay, S.C., are 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Tyrone Cemetery, corner of Tyrone Road and Highway 137.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15,  at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

