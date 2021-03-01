A celebration of the life of Norma V. Williams, 94, of Licking, is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Clara Baptist Church.

No visitation is planned. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Wolford Cemetery.

