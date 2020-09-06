Graveside services for Nadine Riden, 90, of Licking, are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Arthur's Creek Cemetery, Houston.

No visitation is planned.

Send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Arthur's Creek Cemetery.

