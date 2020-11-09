Graveside services for Milly Leonara McKinney, 88, of Bucyrus, are 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Emery Cemetery, Bucyrus. 

Visitation will occur from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Emery Cemetery. 

