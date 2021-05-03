Services for Robert "Mike" Michael Joens, 57, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of Care or American Legion Post #41. 

