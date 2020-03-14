Services for Michael "Mike" Ray Moise, 64, of Hartville, are 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Rescue One, 1944 E. Grand, Springfield, Mo. 65804.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments