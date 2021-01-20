Services for May Vaughan, 86, are 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Roby Baptist Church. 

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Palace Cemetery.

